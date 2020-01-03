Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, we learned that one of the people killed Thursday night in a crash was a police officer. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As officials stand by the decision to carry out the strike on top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, local Middle Eastern Studies experts explain what it all means for those of us in Kansas City. (More)
LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A church in Liberty behind the Academy Sports where Thursday’s big crime spree took place is now speaking out. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News learned on Friday that there will be more layoffs at Union Pacific. (More)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Coach's Bar & Grill will be opening a second location in Overland Park. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
BAGHDAD (AP) — Almost 24 hours after the attack on Soleimani, another airstrike killed five members of an Iranian-backed militia north of Baghdad, an Iraqi security official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters. (More)
