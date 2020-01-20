Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Jan. 20 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After 50 years, the Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl! It’s a reality that’s got a lot of people reaching for their credit cards to splurge on a trip to Miami! (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police continue to investigate after a mass shooting took place at a nightclub Sunday night. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As people across the country celebrate MLK’s legacy, Kansas City is still in the process of changing Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard back to The Paseo. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thirty-nine dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Texas have ended up in Kansas City. (More)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Welcome to a wintry week! Yep, the week ahead looks cold and yucky with several chances for snow, a snow/rain mix and maybe even some freezing drizzle or sleet. Good thing the Chiefs won, or we’d all be in a sour mood after reading this weather blog. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
(WCVB/CNN/Meredith) -- A Massachusetts man and his dog are recuperating after they fell through the ice of a frozen pond Sunday morning. (More)
