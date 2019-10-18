Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Oct. 18, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man and woman from Kansas City have been charged in connection with a shooting that took three lives on Thursday night. (More)
DENVER (AP/KCTV5) — An MRI has confirmed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated right kneecap but no significant additional damage, according to reports. (More)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison, plus an additional 10 years, for holding a knife to a woman’s throat and raping her in 2016. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A lifesaving cancer drug is in short supply and the patients impacted the most are young children. (More)
LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) – A 21-year-old Lansing man has been sentenced to just over 12 years in prison for shooting someone twice during a drug deal gone wrong. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is nominating a deputy to Energy Secretary Rick Perry to replace him in the top job at the Energy Department. (More)
