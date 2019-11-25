Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Nov. 25, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe teenager with a handgun was shot by police early Monday morning and is now in the hospital. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was shot and one person was injured during an attempted robbery Monday at a Kansas City barbecue restaurant. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- There was a disturbing discovery at a local park on Saturday afternoon. Someone found three field dressed deer dumped where children play in Wyandotte County Park. (More)
MOSBY, MO (KCTV) -- A small town can resemble a big family. After 75 years in Mosby, Missouri, that's how betty Cazzell feels. (More)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, city leaders and police chiefs on Monday proposed a three-pronged plan to fight gun violence that includes keeping firearms from minors, domestic abusers and violent offenders. (More) .
Today’s Trending Story:
LOS ANGELES (AP/Meredith) — Taylor Swift won artist of the decade at the American Music Awards and surpassed Michael Jackson as the ceremony's most-honored performer. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.