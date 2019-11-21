Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- John Sherman has been approved as the new controlling owner of the Kansas City Royals, and his group plans to close its deal to purchase the last-place team from David Glass and his family next week. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This week, the House Judiciary Committee approved a bill that would legalize cannabis at a federal level. That bill, known as the “MORE Act,” now heads to the full House of Representatives. Interestingly, a cannabis convention was held in Kansas City on Thursday in the historic West Bottoms. (More)
LEXINGTON, MO (KCTV) -- As the weather takes a chilly turn, students in a small town are working on a creative project to keep the smallest residents among them warm. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Heads up if you are hosting Thanksgiving dinner. You need to take the bird out of the freezer now. (More)
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review two recent Kansas Supreme Court decisions that ruled the state’s reckless criminal threat statute violates the First Amendment. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there is clear evidence that President Donald Trump has used his office for his personal gain. She says doing that “undermined the national security of the United States.” (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.