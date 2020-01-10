Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Jan. 10, 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- It's a Storm Track 5 Red Alert Day as the rain falls, incoming ice and snow for the weekend. It is a total 180 degrees from Thursday's weather, and all of this is expected to start Friday night as the winter storm warning went into effect at 6 p.m. and will last until Saturday evening. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As snow and ice are going to hit the vast majority of the metro Friday night and into the weekend, the rainy conditions have been causing public works crews headaches all day as they try and prepare. KCTV5’s Greg Payne checked with cities on both sides of the state line to see what their crews are doing to prepare for the storm. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There are new charges in a double shooting earlier this week. Nicholas James, 21, of Kansas City is in custody. He faces second-degree murder charges and endangering the welfare of a child. Deandre Chiney, 21, was killed at 20th Street and Wheeling Avenue on Wednesday after an apparent argument. A 5-month-old baby was also hurt but is expected to be OK. Bond has been set at $500,000. No word on when he'll be in court next. (More)
WICHITA, KS (KCTV) -- Hundreds of workers in Wichita found out they don't have a job Friday because of Boeing's problems with its 737 Max aircraft. Spirit Aerosystems announced it is laying off 2,800 employees. That's 20 percent of its workforce. Spirit makes about 70 percent of the 737 Max, including the fuselage. Boeing has grounded the plane last March after two deadly crashes. (More)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The state of Missouri is moving forward with setting up the medical marijuana industry. On Friday, it licensed 86 facilities to make marijuana-infused products, like edibles. The state has not yet awarded licenses for dispensaries. Experts expect medical marijuana sales to start late this spring. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Newborn babies at Saint Luke's Hospital in Kansas City were dressed in knitted Chiefs-themed outfits on Friday. The babies wore the handmade outfits for a mini pep rally thrown by the maternity department to celebrate the Chiefs's upcoming AFC playoff game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. (More)
