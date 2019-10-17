Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
DENVER (AP) — Struggling to straighten his right knee, Patrick Mahomes tossed his helmet to the side and covered his face with both hands. The Kansas City quarterback was hurt on a sneak Thursday night against Denver. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after three people were fatally shot on Thursday night. (More)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – A former Shawnee City Council member and Olathe high school teacher has been found guilty. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the slayings of two people in Kansas City, Kansas over 30 years ago. (More)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) — Kansas law enforcement agencies have nearly eliminated a backlog of 2,200 sexual assault kits that had gone untested, including some that dated back decades, authorities announced Thursday. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Energy Secretary Rick Perry has notified the president that he intends to leave his job soon. (More)
