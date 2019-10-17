KCTV5 Evening Brief

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019:

Five Things You Need to Know

DENVER (AP) — Struggling to straighten his right knee, Patrick Mahomes tossed his helmet to the side and covered his face with both hands. The Kansas City quarterback was hurt on a sneak Thursday night against Denver. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after three people were fatally shot on Thursday night. (More)

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – A former Shawnee City Council member and Olathe high school teacher has been found guilty. (More)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the slayings of two people in Kansas City, Kansas over 30 years ago. (More)

TOPEKA, KS (AP) — Kansas law enforcement agencies have nearly eliminated a backlog of 2,200 sexual assault kits that had gone untested, including some that dated back decades, authorities announced Thursday. (More)

Forecast

Today’s Trending Story

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Energy Secretary Rick Perry has notified the president that he intends to leave his job soon. (More)

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.