Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Jan. 21 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Super Bowl is still a week and a half away, but fans and businesses in Kansas City are already trying to game-plan for a Chiefs victory. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – More details continue to emerge about man accused of opening fire at a Kansas City nightclub as people celebrated Sunday’s big Chiefs win. (More)
LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- Kyli Maddox just arrived back from the trip of a lifetime after winning a charity auction to hang out near the red carpet during last week’s SAG Awards. Maddox brought along her mom, aunt and cousin for the big event. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police continue to investigate after a mass shooting took place at a nightclub Sunday night. (More)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect starting at midnight until noon Wednesday. Areas of the metro will not see snow until 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. Wednesday. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
(CNN) -- Several members attending a furry convention in California on Friday helped restrain a man who was assaulting his girlfriend until police arrested him, according to officials. (More)
