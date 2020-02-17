Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Feb. 17 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – The top two Republicans in the state of Kansas are at odds over abortion rights and a Medicaid expansion that would make healthcare available to thousands more Kansans. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A Grandview man in jail is accused of rape, kidnapping and assault against women tied to a string of violent crime that investigators say started last summer. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man is behind bars facing eight charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer and an American Airlines customer service agent at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City road crews are working to repair a street after a driver drove into a sink-hole Monday afternoon. (More)
OSBORN, MO (KCTV) – Metro dairy Shatto Milk is adding to the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win by offering limited edition specially-marked bottles of milk. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
(WJLA/CNN/Meredith) -- A cat who was found with an arrow in his head in Virginia is well on his way to recovery. (More)
