Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) – The NCAA has upheld the postseason ban for Mizzou’s football, baseball and softball teams, as well as restrictions for the football program on recruiting. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Animal cruelty is now a federal crime. President Trump signed a bi-partisan bill into law Monday surrounded by animal rights advocates. Right now, KC Pet Project is seeing more animal cruelty cases than ever. They’re not sure just how much that new federal law will help the situation locally. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City, St Louis and Springfield are in the top fifteen for capital violent crime rates. City and state leaders are working to combat that, but one mother who lost a child to violent crime thinks the community needs to be a part of the conversation. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The community is stepping up after a Northland family of six is displaced from their home by a fire. The incident happening just days from the holiday. (More)
LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- It’s time to talk turkey! With less than 48 hours until Thanksgiving, people are rushing to the store for last minute meal prep. But what does it do to your wallet? (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
(CNN) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed during a party in Cleveland, Ohio last Saturday, according to police, who are investigating the fatal shooting. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.