Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Feb. 11 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – How do you find homes for over 200 rats? That's what the city's animal shelter is trying to figure out after police discovered a hoarding situation in a duplex Monday. (More)
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) – One Prairie Village man has come up with a plan to not only help him find love, but to help one local animal shelter. (More)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A major hurdle has been cleared for T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint after a federal judge ruled to approve the deal, leaving officials in Overland Park to question how the city will be affected. (More)
SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) - A sign that said, “this drug house, closed for business,” has since been taken down. Sugar Creek Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office placed a notice after serving a drug warrant. (More)
GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – Police are looking for two suspects after a bank robbery took place Tuesday afternoon. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
(CNN) -- Science shows moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise is good for us -- it improves sleep; lowers blood pressure; protects against heart disease, diabetes and cancer; reduces stress; boosts mood; and fights anxiety and depression. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.