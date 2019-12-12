Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The watching is over. Now it appears to be a waiting game to see how a winter storm will impact Kansas City late this weekend into early next week. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Renters in Kansas City will soon have new power with their landlords after the city council passed a long-debated “tenants bill of rights” Thursday. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Waddell & Reed asked the city council for $44 million in local incentives to go along with a $62 million state incentive package for a total of $106 million in incentives to relocate their headquarters to KC. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The second suspect in the October mass shooting at a bar in KCK is now in custody, which is a huge relief for the folks who still work at Tequila KC and for the many family members and friends of the four victims. (More)
LEXINGTON, MO (KCTV) -- A 16-year-old girl was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a car accident Wednesday in Lexington, Missouri. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Someone gained access to the Ring security camera of a Mississippi family and used the speaker feature to harass their 8-year-old daughter, telling her he was Santa Claus and encouraging her to destroy the room. (More)
