Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Dec. 13, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the city's 141st homicide. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The police in KCK are investigating after a 19-year-old was fatally shot on Friday around 5 p.m. (More)
GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jackson County on Friday afternoon. There was a 2-year-old in the suspect's car. (More)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- There is high confidence that we will see accumulating snow this weekend. A storm will be moving across the southern plains between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon. That’s when we expect to see the snow here in Kansas City. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s new Tenant Bill of Rights signing has created much conversation nationwide. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals struck down Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban on Friday, the latest legal blow to an effort by a conservative-leaning state looking to restrict abortion. (More)
