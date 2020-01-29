Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Jan. 29 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – UMKC has made a test-optional change to their admissions policy. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Love it or hate it, "the Chop" has been a part of Chiefs games for some 30 years now. It’s a topic that comes and goes from the spotlight, but one that’s back in a big way in advance of Super Bowl weekend! (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – After voters decided to change Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard back to the Paseo, there’s a lot of talk about how to honor the civil rights leader. The latest push was renaming the airport after him. (More)
(AP) -- You'll probably see a Super Bowl commercial featuring Rob Riggle during the Super Bowl, and if you look hard enough, you might also see him in the stands. That's because his beloved Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers for the big game in Miami. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs will be gathering for Super Bowl parties Sunday, and one of the biggest parties in the city looks like it is getting bigger. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
(CNN) -- Scientists have said that a type of snake may be the original source of the Wuhan coronavirus. However, other infectious disease experts say the ultimate culprit is more likely to be the bat. (More)
