Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Feb. 25 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Next season some NFL stadiums may be allowed to have sports betting lounges. Teams could also accept sponsorship's from sportsbook operators, but it's only happening where sports betting is legal. (More)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - In Kansas City, where no cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed, surgical masks are in high demand. In fact, Kansas City Home Medical Supply is completely out of face masks. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Unified Government of Wyandotte County has announced a new team owner for the T-bones. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Missouri primary is just two weeks away and as people in the show-me state decide who to vote for, some legislators are raising questions about the process. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a 3-week-old child’s abuse. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dressed in sequined costumes, grooving to the rhythm of marching bands and clutching at strands of shiny beads, people in New Orleans celebrated the end of a Mardi Gras season tinged by tragedy after two bystanders were killed by floats in the days leading up to Fat Tuesday. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.