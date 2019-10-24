Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know:
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – There was a scary incident at a busy intersection in Overland Park Thursday as several young pedestrians heading to school were hospitalized after being hit by an SUV. (More)
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Two men were shot in Raytown on Wednesday night and one of them has now died from his injuries. (More)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A Johnson County judge has denied a motion requested by the man who got a hard 50 prison sentence for killing Ali Kemp at a Leawood pool back in 2002. (More)
KINGSTON, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri farmer accused of murdering two brothers from Wisconsin appeared in court Thursday morning. (More)
WICHITA, KS (KCTV) -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ivanka Trump made a visit to Wichita today. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
(CNN) -- A Houston Astros executive accused of verbally accosting women journalists has been fired, the team said. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.