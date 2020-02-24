Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Feb. 24 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – While the market dip may cause you to hide money away, now might be the time to invest. (More)
GARDNER, KS (KCTV) - Some people just have to have the latest smart phone, but some users are bucking the trend as more Americans are holding onto their old phones. (More)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Most former felons in Missouri who were convicted of nonviolent crimes would get their voting rights back sooner under proposals pitched Monday in a state Senate committee. (More)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Crews in Olathe responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a police vehicle Monday afternoon. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a homeless man was found dead near a bus stop Sunday morning. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An 11-year-old girl toting a loaded AR-15 assault weapon appeared Monday at a legislative hearing with her grandfather, who is supporting a proposal that would allow visitors to Idaho who can legally possess firearms to carry a concealed handgun within city limits. (More)
