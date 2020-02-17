Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Feb. 18 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Royals replaced the foul poles at Kauffman Stadium in anticipation of extending their protective netting before the April 2 home opener. The Commissioner of baseball made it mandatory that all 30 teams do this by the start of the 2020 season. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Behind a big rock formation is a cave, one that used to be open to the public, but the city sealed it off. No one's been in it for decades, but over the winter, someone broke through the concrete seal illegally, now local cave explorers want to know what's in there. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Applications to be pardoned by the mayor for marijuana related convictions are now being collected in Kansas City. (More)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - During the weekdays, Tim Karrick works for a water utility company in Johnson County, but on the weekends, he works at a faster pace. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A crossing guard has died after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after authorities said he randomly stabbed a child while she was in the play area at a McDonald's restaurant in El Paso, Texas. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.