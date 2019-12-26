Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Missouri education officials say they have a plan that would not only increase teachers' pay but also offer raises and attract them to positions that are challenging to fill. (More)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) — Kansas is allowing some residents seeking to get or renew a driver's license to schedule appointments so that they can avoid a tedious wait in line. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor who helped free a man who spent 23 years in prison for a double homicide he always said he didn't commit is calling for justice as the state fights the man's effort to get compensation. (More)
(CNN) -- The universe sent one last solar salute of the decade down to Earth on Christmas day -- or Thursday, December 26, depending on where you are in the world. (More)
LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- Here’s an unusual story for you: A homemade, life-size Bigfoot was stolen out of the edge of the woods where it was nestled on the corner of 147th and McIntyre in Lansing. (More)
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP/KCTV) — A North Carolina couple woke up in the middle of the night to hear something moving around their house. Scared, they called 911. However, it turned out to be their robotic vacuum that was causing the ruckus. (More)
