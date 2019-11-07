Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- What was that god-awful smell in Kansas City last night? Well, KCTV5's Nathan Vickers has been sniffing around and found some answers. (More)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A local man claims an Overland Park restaurant fired him after he was diagnosed with HIV. Now, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After voters decided to change Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard back to The Paseo during Tuesday’s election, many were left wondering how KC can honor the civil rights icon. Now, more people are noticing a lesser-known park where Dr. King is already recognized. (More)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Blue Valley School District is on a two-hour delayed start Thursday so students, staff and families can practice when there is inclement weather. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Christopher Nemecek and his wife trusted the owners of Coff’s Home Services to clean their Kansas City home. Then, a strange check posted to their bank account. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, is opening the door to a 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, signaling his dissatisfaction with the current crop of candidates vying to take on President Donald Trump. (More)
