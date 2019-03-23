ST. JOSEPH, MO. (KCTV) --- The evacuation order for the City of St. Joseph and Buchanan County has been lifted due to the Missouri River falling to 31 feet Saturday morning.
Residents and business owners behind the L-455 Levee are being allowed to return back to their homes and businesses.
The St. Joseph Police Department says they will continue their checkpoint of the area throughout Saturday and will help expedite the process.
Still, the city and county are both urging residents to remain cautious about the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.