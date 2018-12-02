KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Citing league sources, ESPN is reporting Sunday morning that the NFL did not interview former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt or the woman he was seen shoving and kicking on video during a league investigation of the incident earlier this year.
The ESPN report says the league "never requested an interview with Hunt" after the reported incident, but did reach out to the woman and her friend on multiple locations.
According to ESPN, neither the woman or her friend responded to the requests.
The report also says the league had the police report.
"The NFL believes it did everything possible from a legal standpoint," the report states. "The league could not subpoena the hotel or police for the video of the incident."
The Chiefs released Hunt on Friday after they said he was not truthful in discussions with the team.
