LOS ANGELES, CA (KCTV) – ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith had a rough morning to on his show “First Take.”
Smith said that he looked forward to watching a game between the Chiefs and the San Diego Chargers.
Smith also said that he is “going to have some faith in Spencer Ware and thinking he can do some things.” Ware was ruled doubtful for the Chiefs Thursday afternoon.
Smith also declared he’s “thinking about Hunter Henry and the way the he’s played this year.” Henry has been on Injury Reserve the entire season with a torn right ACL.
He also said he’s keeping an eye on Derrick Johnson. Johnson left the Chiefs back in February for the Raiders and no longer plays in the NFL.
The Chargers ironically responded with a tweet Thursday afternoon ruling out former Charger greats Dan Fouts, LaDainian Tomlinson, and Lance Alworth.
