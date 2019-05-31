CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Deputies had to wrangle some zebras that escaped Friday in Clay County.
The zebras were reported out roaming just before 7 a.m. near Missouri Highway 92 and Cameron Road.
Deputies responded and they were quickly returned home.
.@kcpolice we see your 🐮 on the loose call earlier this month, and raise you some 🦓 out on the run today. #Sheriffin pic.twitter.com/C014BnmuLN— Deputy Bazzano (@Deputy_Baz) May 31, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.