Travis Lee Davis

Authorities are searching for Travis Lee Davis, 30, who was being held on $110,000 bond for various charges including kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a minor, domestic assault, resisting arrest and parole violation.

 (Pettis County Sheriff's Office)

SEDALIA, MO (KCTV ) -- An inmate who escaped from the Pettis County Jail earlier this month is back in custody.

Travis Davis had been on the run since escaping from his cell, then escaping police custody days later.

Davis was reported to be back in the Missouri area after a brief search in Southeastern Oklahoma.

While in Oklahoma, authorities say a knife-wielding was fatally shot by police had been mistakenly reported as Davis.

Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond tweeted out the announcement Tuesday morning, thanking Sedalia police for their help.

Authorities considered Davis to be armed and dangerous.

Davis has been charged with kidnapping, child endangerment, domestic assault, resisting arrest and parole violation.

Davis was being held on $110,000 bond for various charges.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.