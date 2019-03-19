SEDALIA, MO (KCTV ) -- An inmate who escaped from the Pettis County Jail earlier this month is back in custody.
Travis Davis had been on the run since escaping from his cell, then escaping police custody days later.
Davis was reported to be back in the Missouri area after a brief search in Southeastern Oklahoma.
While in Oklahoma, authorities say a knife-wielding was fatally shot by police had been mistakenly reported as Davis.
Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond tweeted out the announcement Tuesday morning, thanking Sedalia police for their help.
Authorities considered Davis to be armed and dangerous.
Davis has been charged with kidnapping, child endangerment, domestic assault, resisting arrest and parole violation.
Davis was being held on $110,000 bond for various charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.