KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Without question, this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade promises to be an event worth checking out.
It’s on a weekend, it’s great weather and this year’s Grand Marshal is a Kansas City treasure.
Eric Stonestreet is nothing if not humble.
“I’m the Grand Marshal which is above the Marshal, they have Marshals then they have Grand Marshal. There’s nothing above Marshal,” Stonestreet said.
And this year he’s Kansas City’s Grand Marshal. The Kansas City native has been making residents proud for years now.
“This is my second time in the St Patrick’s Day parade, full disclosure,” Stonestreet said.
In the late 80’s he was Fizbo the clown, a character Stonestreet ended up bring out to Hollywood and right onto the set of Modern Family.
Before Stonestreet’s big break, Fizbo used to spend time at Children’s Mercy entertaining little ones on St Patrick’s Day with Brogeen’s Brigade.
And now of course, Stonestreet is part of a top shelf group of Kansas City natives that’ve raised millions of dollars for Children’s Mercy, through the Big Slick charity.
There is no question Kansas City adores its hometown celebrities and no question these celebrities love their hometown.
“It’s nice to be home and see so many people at one time. I’ve said that Kansas City has just been amazing in everything I’ve done,” Stonestreet said
Stonestreet just wrapped up his 10th season on Modern Family, next year is the show’s final season.
