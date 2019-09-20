KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One of Los Angeles’s biggest Chiefs fans is in town this weekend helping kids’ wishes come true ahead of the game.
On Friday, Eric Stonestreet was at the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Bubble Ball fundraiser.
The Emmy-winning comedic actor and Piper High School alum got a standing ovation, but it was not for him. The applause was for the kids like Haevyn Stoddard, who are all battling critical illnesses.
Her wish to go to Disneyworld was granted last year.
“I had fancy foods and we had a princess dress on,” recalled Stoddard.
On Friday night, she got fancy foods again and a birthday cake.
“Haevyn had a heart transplant at 5 months old and she just turned 7 today and she’s doing great,” said Brandie Stoddard, her mother
The common theme was the kids’ favorite movies and bubble wrap. That’s why it was The Bubble Ball.
A fashion show of bubble wrap designs inspired by the Wish Kids’ favorite movies followed. KCTV5’s own Abigael Jaymes and Bill Hurrelbrink were paired with a Wish Kid who picked the movie Up!
The event co-chair said granting wishes has been shown to improve medical outcomes.
“There have been some clinical studies around this and it’s through the power of positivity and optimism,” said Jeff Eden, co-chair of the Bubble Ball and with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. “Not only does it help the kids, but it helps the families.”
For the past six years, Stonestreet has been part of the Big Slick which is focused on Children’s Mercy’s cancer unit. So, he knows a bit about kids dealing with tough medical diagnoses and what they give us.
“Every year we get to meet kids like you,” he said. “You teach us how to be better people. You teach us how to be brave.”
