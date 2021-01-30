Bills Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher reacts after getting injured during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher, in a Facebook post on Saturday evening, said it will be gut-wrenching to not play in the Super Bowl.

Fisher injured his achilles in the second half of last weekend's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

"To not be able to play in the Super Bowl after such an amazing season is gut-wrenching," Fisher said. "While that may be, I can’t wait to be out there cheering my guys on to be back-to-back World Champs."

Fisher said he is staying strong to his faith during this time of adversity.

"What I do know, is that when we are confronted with adversity there are things that we can control, and there are things that we can’t," Fisher wrote. "While faith can be tested through something like this, I will stay strong in mine. I may not understand the test right now, but I know it will make complete sense when God brings it full circle."

