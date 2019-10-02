(CNN) -- Will Smith is heading back his ‘Fresh Prince’ roots with the threads to match.
He’s getting into the world of athleisure. His new closing and accessory line is called ‘Bel-Air Athletics’, inspired by his hit ’90s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
The 26 piece limited collection is a nod to Bel-Air Academy, the prep school he went to on the show.
The line has everything from T-Shirts, to socks, to hats, and even tracksuits.
Bel-Air Athletics will be available on Smith’s online shop through October 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.