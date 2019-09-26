FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV/CBS) -- Comedy? Check! Drama? Check! Reality? Check!
Get ready to scope out the packed lineup coming this fall on KCTV5 with the official CBS premiere week beginning Monday.
*Five all-new series will launch on two nights (Monday and Thursday), joining more than a dozen of your favorite shows.
Three of the returning series will launch the following week.
And remember to watch KCTV5 News at 10 p.m. with Brad Stephens and Ellen McNamara after all of your favorite CBS shows.
Here's the complete list of premiere dates from CBS:
*All times listed Central
Monday, Sept. 23
7 p.m. -- The Neighborhood (2nd season premiere)
*7:30 p.m. Bob ♥ Abishola (series premiere)
*8 p.m. -- All Rise (series premiere)
9 p.m. -- Bull (4th season premiere)
Tuesday, Sept. 24
7 p.m. -- NCIS (17th season premiere)
8 p.m. -- FBI (2nd season premiere)
9 p.m. -- NCIS: New Orleans (6th season premiere)
Wednesday, Sept. 25
7 p.m. -- Survivor (90-minute 39th season premiere)
8:30 p.m. -- Big Brother (live season finale)
Thursday, Sept. 26
7 p.m. -- Young Sheldon (3rd season premiere)
*7:30 p.m. -- The Unicorn (series premiere)
8 p.m. -- Mom (7th Season Premiere)
*8:30 p.m. -- Carol's Second Act (series premiere)
*9 p.m. -- Evil (series premiere)
Friday, Sept. 27
7 p.m. -- Hawaii Five-0 (10th season premiere)
8 p.m. -- Magnum P.I. (2nd season premiere)
9 p.m. -- Blue Bloods (10th season premiere)
Saturday, Sept. 28
7 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday
9 p.m. -- 48 Hours (32nd season premiere)
Sunday, Sept. 29 -- Football Doubleheader
6:30 p.m. -- 60 Minutes (52nd season premiere)
7:30 p.m. -- God Friended Me (2nd season premiere)
8:30 p.m. - NCIS: Los Angeles (11th season premiere)
Wednesday, Oct. 2
7 p.m. -- Survivor (regular time period)
8 p.m. -- SEAL Team (3rd season premiere)
9 p.m. -- S.W.A.T. (3rd season premiere)
Sunday, Oct. 6
6 p.m. -- 60 Minutes (regular time period)
7 p.m. -- God Friended Me (regular time period)
8 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles (regular time period)
9 p.m. -- Madam Secretary (6th season premiere)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.