(CNN) -- Tiffany & Co. is releasing its first men's engagement ring. It comes in platinum and titanium designs with a diamond in the center.
The jeweler is naming it after its founder -- Charles Lewis Tiffany. He introduced the company's iconic women's engagement ring in 1886.
The men's ring will be available at Tiffany's in New York this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.