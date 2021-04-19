Taylor Swift is back at No. 1 for the third time in less than a year

Taylor Swift, seen here in 2019, stays making records and breaking records. According to Billboard she notched her ninth No. 1 album with the debut "Fearless (Taylor's Version)."

 Jamie McCarthy

Taylor Swift stays making records and breaking records.

According to Billboard she notched her ninth No. 1 album with the debut "Fearless (Taylor's Version)."

This makes her the first woman to ever score three new number one albums in less than a year following last year's "Folklore" and "Evermore."

"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" is the re-recorded edition of her 2008 "Fearless" album which also hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2019 superstar manager Scooter Braun acquired the master recordings of Swift's first six albums from her former label, Big Machine Records, despite her objections.

Swift expressed her displeasure publicly a few times and announced her plans to rerecord some of her music.

In February, she became the first woman to win the Grammy for album of the year three times after taking home the trophy for "Folklore."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.