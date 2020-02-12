KANSAS CITY, MO (CBS) -- Twenty previous winners of 'Survivor' begin their battle for $2 million, the largest cash prize in reality show history, on the special two-hour 40th season premiere of 'Survivor: Winners at War' on Wednesday on KCTV.
In the premiere episode, former champions battle it out in a classic 'Survivor' challenge to ring in their first immunity win, while also navigating an all-new twist involving fire tokens.
The following are the 20 returning winners competing in 'Survivor: Winners at War:'
- Adam Klein (28)
- Winner of “Millennials vs. Gen-X” (2016)
- Amber Mariano (40)
- Winner of “All-Stars” (2004)
- Ben Driebergen (36)
- Winner of “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” (2017)
- Danni Boatwright (43)
- Winner of “Guatemala” (2005)
- Denise Stapley (48)
- Winner of “Philippines” (2012)
- Ethan Zohn (45)
- Winner of “Africa” (2001)
- Jeremy Collins (41)
- Winner of “Second Chance” (2015)
- Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36)
- Winner of “One World” (2012)
- Michele Fitzgerald (29)
- Winner of “Kaôh Rōng” (2016)
- Natalie Anderson (33)
- Winner of “San Juan del Sur” (2014)
- Nick Wilson (28)
- Winner of “David vs. Goliath” (2018)
- Parvati Shallow (36)
- Winner of “Fans vs. Favorites” (2008)
- Rob Mariano (43)
- Winner of “Redemption Island” (2011)
- Sandra Diaz-Twine (44)
- Winner of “Pearl Islands” (2003) & “Heroes vs. Villains” (2010)
- Sarah Lacina (34)
- Winner of “Game Changers” (2017)
- Sophie Georgina Clarke (29)
- Winner of “South Pacific” (2011)
- Anthony “Tony” Vlachos (45)
- Winner of “Cagayan” (2014)
- Tyson Apostol (39)
- Winner of “Blood vs. Water” (2013)
- Wendell Holland (35)
- Winner of “Ghost Island” (2018)
- Yul Kwon (44)
- Winner of “Cook Islands” (2006)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.