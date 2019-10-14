WATSONVILLE, CA (CBS News) – What started as a small way to combat food waste has turned into a big business, as start-ups are selling funky looking fruits and vegetables that would have been thrown away at cheaper prices.

Ten million tons of cosmetically imperfect or unharvested food are lost each year, according to food nonprofit ReFED.

Ben Chesler saw "imperfect produce" as the perfect recipe for a new business. In four years, Chesler's doorstep delivery service called Imperfect Foods has expanded to more than 30 markets and more than 200,000 customers.

"The goal was really to fix a part of the food system," he explained.

Caroline Devane from Cambridge, Massachusetts, is an Imperfect Foods customer and thinks that the produce she has got from the service is high quality, even if it doesn’t always have visual appeal.

"In my experience, the food has been just as good as grocery store quality,” Devane said. “When I look for the imperfections, I'm like 'Is it really imperfect?' It seems just fine, and it's a great price."

Other companies like Misfits Market and Hungry Harvest do something similar. Prices vary, but a box of produce can start around $15.

In addition to the economic benefits, many customers note they are happy to be helping with the larger issue of food waste.

"It's nice to think that there's a very small, kind of consumer impact that I can make just choosing these vegetables," Devane added.

Imperfect Foods says it has already saved about 80 million pounds of food so far. They recently expanded beyond fruits and vegetables to include other grocery items that would've gone to waste.