Spicy or sweet? Pepsico to sell Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew

(CNN) -- Fans of Flamin' Hot Cheetos now have the perfect drink to pair with the snack.
Pepsico has introduced a Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew. They describe it as a "unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor."
The new soda comes in a fiery red can to match the Flamin' Hot brand.
It will be available at the end of this month but only on Mountain Dew's virtual store while supplies last.
What’s sweet and spicy and killing the game? Obviously, @baddiewinkle ... but also our daring new flavor MTN DEW FLAMIN’ HOT! Coming exclusively to the DEW Store on 8/31! 🔥🔥🔥 #MTNDEWFLAMINHOT pic.twitter.com/Uu9aCHRzB9— Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) August 25, 2021
