(CNN) -- A blaze broke out at Rachael Ray's home in New York.
The celebrity chef, her husband and their dog are all safe, according to People magazine.
A representative for Ray says the house suffered damage, although no word yet on the extent.
Seeing some of the first pictures of the fire at the Lake Luzerne home of @rachaelray and it does not look good. Photos: Hot Shots Fire Videos. @WNYT pic.twitter.com/6XzPQwC29q— Mark Mulholland (@MulhollandWNYT) August 10, 2020
Hours prior to the fire, Ray shared pictures of the meal she and friends were having during a golf outing.
Ray has been making meals at her Luzerne home since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
CNN affiliate KRQE reports there were no injuries in the fire.
