Punky Brewster

Soleil Moon Frye as Penelope 'Punky' Brewster.

 (NBC/NBCUniversal/NBC via Getty Images)

(KCTV) -- Ready to fall in love with "Punky Brewster" all over again?

Fans of the 1980 sitcom can do so -- doubly -- when the series gets a reboot and refurb.

The original star of the series Solei Moon Frye returns as Punky, this time as a single mom with three kids.

She welcomes a child named Izzy from the foster system to join the family.

In the original series, Punky was abandoned by her parents, but found a home with a widower who eventually adopted her.

The new series co-stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and begins airing on the Peacock streaming service starting Thursday.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.