(KCTV) -- Ready to fall in love with "Punky Brewster" all over again?
Fans of the 1980 sitcom can do so -- doubly -- when the series gets a reboot and refurb.
The original star of the series Solei Moon Frye returns as Punky, this time as a single mom with three kids.
She welcomes a child named Izzy from the foster system to join the family.
In the original series, Punky was abandoned by her parents, but found a home with a widower who eventually adopted her.
The new series co-stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and begins airing on the Peacock streaming service starting Thursday.
