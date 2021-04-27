Trey Songz Arrested After Altercation With Cop at Kansas City Chiefs Game

File photo of Trey Songz.

 (Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office has declined to file charges against Trey Songz. 

According to a spokesperson with the prosecutor's office, charges were not filed due to insufficient evidence. 

Songz had been taken into custody following an incident that police said happened at Arrowhead during the AFC Championship game. 

He had been released from custody as the authorities continued their investigation. 

As previously stated, we are learning today that charges will not be filed against Songz.

Background information about this story can be found here

