FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Severe weather coverage pre-empted parts of CBS prime time programming Tuesday.
The 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. encore episodes of NCIS were pre-empted. Since they were repeat episodes, KCTV5 will not re-air them. They will be available on CBS.com.
The 9 p.m. episode of Blood & Treasure aired as scheduled. It can also be viewed later on CBS.com.
