KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/CBS) -- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will not be returning to their royal duties, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement Friday, and Harry will be stripped of his honorary military titles.
The royal couple have been residing in Southern California since they announced in January of 2020 that they were “stepping back” from British royal family and would work to become financially independent.
Last week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they are expecting their second child.
“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service, the honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family,” the statement read.
“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”
