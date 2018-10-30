(KCTV) – Some people rely on the sound of waves crashing into the ocean to fall asleep, or the hum of white noise. But what if you could dial up sounds from a famous voice in order to relax.
A number of celebrities are now making this possible by releasing their own ASMR video.
The clips are intended to induce an Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, a feeling experts describe as a tingle or static on the skin that can start on the head and move down the back.
Some viewers of online ASMR videos say the experience of watching is soothing or can even cause a sense of euphoria.
The phenomena is wildly popular online, with hundreds of YouTube channels providing videos to millions of subscribers. There was even an ASMR festival recently in Philadelphia where artists recorded live videos as fans watched.
Singer Cardi B made headlines earlier this month in an interview with W Magazine when she said she listens to the video each night before going to bed, and even created her own video that fans could enjoy.
The videos have been so popular that the magazine has two “seasons” worth of celebrity clips online, with everything from Salma Hayek whispering and munching tostadas to Jake Gyllenhaal popping bubble wrap and taking photos with an old-school camera.
