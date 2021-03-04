KANSAS CITY, MO (CBS) – Meghan Markle is speaking her truth. In a preview for the upcoming interview between Oprah and Meghan and Prince Harry, the former actress said she doesn't see how the royal family could expect her and her husband to stay "silent."
"How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?" Winfrey, 67, asked Meghan in the sneak peek shared by CBS Wednesday.
"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Meghan said — "the Firm" referring to the institution of the royal family. "And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean I — there's a lot that's been lost already."
"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the palace said in a statement. "Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."
On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced that it will be launching a probe into bullying allegations against Meghan that were first reported Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.