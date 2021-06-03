Matthew Perry and fiancée Molly Hurwitz split

Matthew Perry attends Build Series to discuss "The Kennedys - After Camelot" at Build Studio on March 30, 2017 in New York City. People reports that Perry and Molly Hurwitz have ended their engagement.

It's apparently over for Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz.

People reports that the couple have ended their engagement.

"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," Perry said in an exclusive statement to the publication. "I wish Molly the best."

CNN has reached out to a rep for the "Friends" star for additional comment.

Perry, 51, and Hurwitz, 29, became a couple in 2018 and got engaged last year.

The actor talked to People at the time about popping the question.

"I decided to get engaged," Perry said then. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

He and his "Friends" costars recently reunited for a special for HBO Max, which is owned by CNN's parent company.

