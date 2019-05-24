FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The over the air signal for KSMO-TV will be down Friday evening starting at 10 pm for maintenance of the transmitter system.
The outage will affect viewers using an over-the-air antenna but should not be an issue for viewers watching on Spectrum, AT&T U-verse, Google Fiber or Comcast.
The length of the outage is unknown, but we hope to have the signal back on-air as quickly as possible.
