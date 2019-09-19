Kellogg to test 'Leaf Jerky' in several cities

(CNN) – Burger King’s got the impossible burger, KFC’s trying out the beyond fried chicken, now Kellogg is joining the plant-based craze.
The Kellogg company has unveiled its alternative to beef jerky.
They call it “Leaf Jerky.”
The company known for its cereals and snacks describe this product as a 100 percent vegan, soy-based, perfect on-the-go treat.
Kellogg says it plans to launch Leaf Jerky in select markets this year.
It will then expand the rollout to include more areas in 2020.
