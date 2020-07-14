Johnnie Walker whisky will be sold in paper bottles next year

(CNN) — Starting next year, Johnnie Walker fans will be able to pour their whisky from a planet-friendly bottle.
On Monday, Diageo, the British spirits company that owns the brand, announced the development of a paper-based spirits bottle made from sustainably sourced wood. The plastic-free packaging is expected to debut early next year.
Diageo's bottle was developed as part of a partnership with venture management company Pilot Lite. The two launched Pulpex Limited, a sustainable packaging technology firm that is also working with businesses such as Unilever and PepsiCo on paper bottles, Diageo said Monday in a press release.
In beverage packaging trends, paper is in fashion as brands seek to curb plastic use. Diageo, which has committed to reduce its reliance on plastics -- including doing away with plastic rings on its Guinness cans -- and increase the recyclability of its bottles, said the paper-based bottle will help the company meet sustainability goals set by the United Nations.
Late last year, Danish beer company Carlsberg unveiled prototypes of a sustainably sourced wood fiber bottle for its pilsner. Pernod Ricard-owned votdka brand Absolut, L'Oreal and Coca-Cola are also working on similar efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.