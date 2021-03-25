Jet-Puffed working on creating new burnt-flavored marshmallows

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Do you love your marshmallows gently roasted or totally toasted?
Creating that perfect level of toastiness on a marshmallow is difficult to achieve. Some prefer their marshmallow lightly toasted, while others prefer it go up in campfire flames.
Jet-Puffed is working on creating new burnt-flavored marshmallows with the just the perfect level of crisp.
The company says these new marshmallows might be available starting April 1 online.
