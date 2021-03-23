Jamie Foxx set to play Mike Tyson in a limited series

Jamie Foxx will play Mike Tyson in a limited series.
The project is named, "Tyson," and Martin Scorsese is set to executive produce, a representative for Tyson confirmed to CNN.
It had originally been planned as a movie starring Foxx, who won an Oscar for playing Ray Charles in the 2004 film, "Ray." The series, written by Colin Preston, will tell Tyson's incredible life story and how he made boxing history at just 20 years old.
"I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time," Tyson said in a statement. "With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains."
The series is not currently attached to a network or streaming service. Tyson and his wife Kiki will also executive produce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.