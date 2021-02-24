(KCTV) -- Atlanta native Gladys Knight will be among the headline performers at the NBA All-Star Game on March 7, performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the pregame festivities.
A seven-time Grammy winner who has been vaccinated for COVID-19, Knight will be present at the game.
Many other musical performers will appear remotely, including Grammy winner Alessia Cara, who will sing "O Canada" from Toronto.
