(CNN) -- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are now Razzie nominees.
The Golden Raspberry Awards, as the show is known in full, honors the year's worst films.
The Trumps were nominated for their screen time in the conservative political documentary from Dinesh D'Souza, "Death of a Nation: Can We Save America a Second Time?" and Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 11/9."
The first couple is in good company, however. The president is nominated in the worst actor category (for appearing as himself), along Johnny Depp ("Sherlock Gnomes"), Will Ferrell ("Holmes & Watson"), John Travolta ("Gotti") and Bruce Willis ("Death Wish").
Melania Trump is joined in her category -- worst supporting actress -- by Kellyanne Conway (as herself, "Fahrenheit 11/9"), Marcia Gay Harden ("Fifty Shades Freed"), Kelly Preston ("Gotti"), and Jaz Sinclair ("Slender Man").
Donald Trump scored an additional nomination in the worst screen combo category.
"Death of a Nation" was also listed in the worst screenplay and worst remake/ripoff/sequel category.
More of the nominations can be seen below.
The Razzie Awards are.
Worst picture
"Gotti"
"The Happytime Murders"
"Holmes & Watson"
"Robin Hood"
"Winchester"
Worst director
Etan Cohen, "Holmes & Watson"
Kevin Connolly, "Gotti"
James Foley, "Fifty Shades Freed"
Brian Henson, "The Happytime Murders"
The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter), "Winchester"
Worst actress
Jennifer Garner, "Peppermint"
Amber Heard, "London Fields"
Melissa McCarthy, "The Happytime Murders"
Helen Mirren, "Winchester"
Amanda Seyfried, "The Clapper"
Worst supporting actor
Jamie Foxx, "Robin Hood"
Ludacris (voice), "Show Dogs"
Joel McHale, "The Happytime Murders"
John C. Reilly, "Holmes & Watson"
Justice Smith, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
Worst screenplay
"Death of a Nation"
"Fifty Shades Freed"
"Gotti"
"The Happytime Murders"
"Winchester"
Worst remake, ripoff or sequel
"Death of a Nation"
"Death Wish"
"Holmes & Watson"
"The Meg" (ripoff of "Jaws")
"Robin Hood"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.